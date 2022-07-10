Old man found dead in his home with head injury | Loop Barbados

Police are investigating an unnatural death at a residence in Colleton Gardens, St Peter.

According to the police report, police personnel responded around 12:25 pm.

Police Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told media, It was reported that an elderly man was discovered slump and motionless in a chair in his house with what appeared to be blood and a wound to his head.

Medical personnel were summoned and ambulance arrived and found no sign of life. A medical doctor later visited the scene and pronounced death.