Old Family Planning, MOH building burning Loop Barbados

[Update: 12 pm]

Authorities are urging to the public to avoid the area of Bay Street and Jemmott’s Lane, St Michael.

The Barbados Fire Service is presently on the scene of a fire by the old Family Planning building on the corner of Bay Street and Jemmott’s Lane, St. Michael.

There is a significant plume of smoke coming from the fire and persons downwind are asked to stay away from the area as the roof of the building contains asbestos.

[Original posted: Wednesday, May 31 at 11:24 am]

Old Family Planning, MOH building burning

Weeks after an official from the Barbados Fire Service warned about fires and derelict buildings, namely at abandoned warehouses, the derelict buildings at Jemmotts Lane, St Michael are ablaze.

The Control Centre got the initial call at 10:35 am, today, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Initially, two appliances were dispatched from the Bridgetown Fire Station under the command of Station Officer Roger Bourne. He was accompanied by eight fire officers.

A third tender has since been dispatched from Arch Hall Fire Station. Loop spoke to Control at 11:17 am.