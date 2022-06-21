Oistins vendors receive customer training from Sandals | Loop Barbados

The customer service skills of more than 30 Oistins Bay Garden vendors have bolstered thanks to the efforts of Sandals Foundation.

The philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts International held a Customer Service Seminar for vendors on Monday, June 13, at the Sandals Barbados Resorts. The training initiative forms part of 40 sustainable community projects being implemented by the Sandals Foundation across the Caribbean to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Sandals Resorts.

The activities facilitated by Samantha Hazlewood-Ermay and Renee Gibson of Free-Spirit Communication saw the gathering of some of the more popular Oistins establishments, including Fred’s Bar, Uncle George’s Red Snapper, Chilling N Grilling, Mo’s, Angel’s and Crazy Eddies.

Public Relations Manager of Sandals Barbados, David Hinds.

Public Relations Manager at Sandals Barbados Resort, David Hinds explained that the activities evolved from meetings with the Oistins Bay Garden Committee who noted the need to sensitize its members in the value of good customer relations while building their capacity to handle a range of complex service scenarios.

“As you know the Sandals Foundation and the Oistins Bay Garden have had an established relationship from our earliest days of operations here in Barbados and this is a continuance of that synergy.

“Several of our guests enjoy and rave about the Friday night experience in Oistins. However, beyond the Sandals guest, this training is intended to enhance the experience of all who visit the vibrant space. From locals to guests of other hotels, building the capacity of vendors ensures the highest standard of service is experienced by all,” added Hinds.

The daylong exercise included a study of Trip Advisor reviews about the Bay Garden, role-play exercises and several discussion points. Participants were then awarded a certificate of completion.

“We are all Barbados Brand Ambassadors, so ensuring that we give extraordinary service is a must. The Bay Garden is one of our gems and we need to show off and show out when it comes to our culture, food and service,” said facilitator, Hazlewood-Ermay.

Julia Crawford of Freds Bar, called the seminar a “breath of fresh air” and noted her eagerness to utilize what she learnt with her customers immediately.

“It was very informative, especially when we were asked to be in the role of the customers and think of their expectations. We were also shown the bigger picture of the important role we play in Barbados’ tourism product and to truly take pride in what we do,” said Crawford.