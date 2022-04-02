Oil prices up, Dutch government turns down the heat in offices | Loop Barbados

Oil prices up, Dutch government turns down the heat in offices

Citizens asked to do the same

Air-conditioner unit (STOCK)

The Dutch government has launched a campaign urging people to turn down their central warming and take showers to save energy amid spiraling energy costs and reduce the country’s dependence on Russian imports.

The government took the lead, announcing Saturday that it will turn down the temperature in 200 of its office blocks from 21 to 19 degrees Celsius (70-66 degrees Fahrenheit) in the winter and use less air conditioning in the summer.

Minister for Climate and Energy Rob Jetten says that saving energy “is good for your wallet, for the climate and it helps us to become less dependent on gas from Russia.”

The government also is setting aside 4 billion euros (USD $4.4 billion) to help fund moves by homeowners, social housing corporations and municipalities to improve the insulation of houses in coming years.

