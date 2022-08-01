Ohhhh Kayyyy! Brucelee’s Mauby claims Tune of De Crop 2022 Loop Barbados

Following a successful Crop Over season, Brucelee Almightee has walked away with a well-deserved title – 2022 Tune of De Crop winner.

His hit song Mauby was played on almost every truck, if not every truck that traversed the Barrow section of the ABC Highway this Grand Kadooment, August 1. He goes home with a whopping $7,500 cash prize.

Brucelee is known for the catchphrase “oh kayy” and this title just adds to his previous win during the Gine On! People’s Choice Awards for 2022. Earlier this year, he took the category of Song of the Year with Bad Badd featuring Mole.

Today’s victory is one that many have contended the young performer deserves. Barbados’ Hypasounds tweeted earlier in the season saying:

I want Bruce win sain so bad.. De man humble, cools and roll tru with mole form start and just waited for his turn. Big up mole same way for always letting him be seen

And Brucelee quote tweeted it, replying, “I RESPECT THIS MA BRUDDA!!”

Second place went to Lil Rick with Happy Birthday, meanwhile, Jagwa and Saddis tied for third with Animal and Nothing on You respectively. The prize allocated for second place is $5, 000 and third place receives $2,000.