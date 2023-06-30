Offset Details His BET Awards Performance With Quavo: “that was iconic”

Offset beamed as he gave an update on his relationship with Quavo after the two linked up in Paris and spent 15 hours preparing for their joint performance at the BET last weekend.

The remaining members of the Migos shocked fans as they appeared together at the awards show this weekend. Both appeared at ease with each other as they spoke and interacted, a stark contrast to their fractured relationship a year ago.

The artists appeared to go their separate ways sometime last July as the Migos split with Quavo and Takeoff, forming their own duo and Offset going off solo. It’s unclear why the artists were beefing.

The tragic passing of Takeoff last November somewhat brought the men together as they grieve the loss of Takeoff, who was shot and killed during a dice game in Houston, Texas.

On Friday, they surprised fans as they performed a tribute to their late Migos hombre.

Offset appeared happy as he revealed the details behind the meet-up before the performance.

“We did a BET performance that was iconic, it cleared my soul,” Offset said. “Me and my brother Quavo put it together within 16 hours. Like we land from Paris at 9 pm and go straight to work to figure out how we gon put the show together, man.”

“We do this music, we the greatest group to ever touch the mic,” he continues. “Rip my brother Take. We did it for my brother Take, me and my brother Quay stood tall brother to brother…it was a movie, a vibe, we needed that for the culture… that’s how we comin’.”

The rapper revealed that they worked out all the details to ensure that the performance was “cinematic,” including lights, visuals, and stage setup to ensure that the performance was done properly.

“Thank God for that moment,” the rapper said.

Offset and Quavo have received the support of many fans and other artists, including the likes of rapper T.I., who signaled his approval for them being seen together backstage where they were talking.

Offset’s wife, Cardi B, also shared her joy at their performing together, especially since she had previously upbraided them both after the Grammys fight, where both nearly fought backstage.

Fans of the Atlanta rap group were ecstatic to see the two remaining Migos members perform together for the first time in a long time. An explanation for the group’s split was never given, but Quavo previously hinted at disloyalty on the part of Offset as to the reason for the sudden split. A few months prior, Quavo and Takeoff announced they were forming a duo called Unc & Phew, a symbolic meaning to their family ties. Huncho is Takeoff’s uncle, and the two have been doing everything together since their childhood.

Speaking on the Big Facts podcast in October of 2022, Quavo let his feelings be known about Offset’s disloyalty to the group.

“We stand on real deal loyalty, and sometimes that shit ain’t displayed,” the Migos rapper said. “This ain’t got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no [Quality Control Music], nothing. This got something to do with the three brothers. And shit, it is what it is. Right now, we gon’ be the duo ’til time tell.”

Offset has never addressed the reason for his falling out with Quavo and Takeoff, but he did note that he wanted out of the label Quality Control and even went to court for help in his battle with the label. It appears that Quavo and Takeoff wanted to stay on the label that they started their careers with.