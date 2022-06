The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

The Official Funeral for the late Joseph ‘Johnny’ Tudor, SCM, JP, former Member of Parliament and Minister of Government, will be held on Tuesday, June 28, at the Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens and Crematorium, The Ridge, Christ Church.

It will begin at 10:00am.

Signing of the Condolence Book and viewing of the body will take place on Monday, June 27, at Tudor Funeral Home, Ivy Main Road, St. Michael, from 10:00am. to 6:00pm.

Mr Tudor passed away on Wednesday, May 25, at the age of 73.