Observing World Drug Day

“The evidence is clear: Invest in prevention,” is the theme for International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, better known as World Drug Day.

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, is celebrated annually, on June 26, and recognises the global effort to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.

“This year’s World Drug Day campaign recognises that effective drug policies must be rooted in science, research, full respect for human rights, compassion, and a deep understanding of the social, economic, and health implications of drug use,” the United Nation Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) stated.

Locally, the National Council on Substance Abuse (NCSA), as the authority for Drug Demand Reduction, have been advocating for best practice to drug demand reduction programming. This approach speaks to evidence-based drug demand reduction programmes, which when applied to drug demand reduction, refers to the use of scientific results to inform interventions decisions.

In this regard, the NCSA has made a considerable effort to increase local research with a view of using the findings from the research to inform policies and programmes in a society that is not known traditionally for research driven activities.

The NCSA’s research projects include Barbados Drug Information Network Report (BARDIN) which provides an update on the local drug situation yearly, National Secondary School Survey, Workplace Survey, Synthetic and other Emerging Drugs in Barbados, and “Barriers to Substance Abuse Treatment in Barbados: Factors Hindering Women’s Use of Treatment Services” to name a few.

The Council can boast that the findings from these research projects are being used to develop evidence-based intervention across all communities with varying levels of success.

Drug addiction produces serious, pervasive, and expensive social problems. Regardless of whether substance abuse is a sin, a crime, a bad habit or an illness, society has a right to expect that an effective public policy or approach to the “drug abuse problem” will reduce drug-related crime, unemployment, family dysfunction and disproportionate use of medical care.

The NCSA remains committed to giving persons the facts and letting them make the choice.

If you or someone you know needs help with substance use or need additional information about a drug, persons are encouraged to contact the National Council on Substance Abuse at telephone (246) 535-6272 or visit their website at www.ncsa.gov.bb.

