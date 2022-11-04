OBL-FIT semifinal spots confirmed Loop Barbados

The final preliminary round of matches of the Old Boys League Football Invitational Tournament (OBL-FIT) were completed last Wednesday evening at the Empire Sports Club.

After Wednesday’s matches, the tournament’s cup and plate semifinalists were confirmed, with those final four matches scheduled for Sunday, November 6, from 4:00 pm at the Empire Sports Club grounds.

Bayland Masters wrapped up an unbeaten league campaign, when they secured their seventh win from eight matches, defeating Benfica 2-0.

Two goals from sharp-shooter Russell Norville in the 14th and 34th minutes ensured top spot for the Bayland legends.

Benfica, even though on the losing end of this encounter, they still managed to qualify for the Cup semifinal, which coincidentally is a rematch with Bayland Masters.

Black Rock Masters remained the lone eliminated team from the tournament, after they were held to a 0-0 tie versus Unity Masters in the feature match of the evening.

On Saturday, the Plate semifinals will kickoff with a duel between Trents Masters and Unity Masters. This clash will be followed by Empire Masters versus Exactly Unified Masters.

In the opening Cup semifinal, Paradise Masters will face the very impressive newcomers, RX Pro Vintage Masters, and Bayland Masters and Benfica Masters will close the curtains on the semifinal action of the OBL-FIT.