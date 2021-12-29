NY magazine names Prime Minister Mottley Person of the Year for 2021 | Loop Barbados

Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams have been named “Person of the Year for 2021” by a New York-based magazine.

According to the Caribbean centred publication, Everybody’s Magazine, Prime Minister Mottley was an obvious choice based on reader response. Mottley and Adams received the lion’s share of votes from the diaspora – especially Prime Minister Mottley.

“Although we did not count nominations sent to us between January and October 2021, readers suggested Prime Minister Mia Mottley for the 2021 Person of the Year almost every month.

“Judging from emails received, Prime Minister Mottley was the unanimous choice from people of various Caribbean heritage and from different nations.

No nominations came in for any other Caribbean head of government, which could indicate that the region needs more leaders like Mottley,” Everybody’s Magazine’s said in a media release.

Barbados’ youngest national hero, Rihanna Fenty was also nominated for Person of the Year, as well as the three Jamaicans who swept the women’s 100m at Tokyo 2020 – Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (EVERYBODY’S Person of the Year for 2019), and Shericka Jackson.

Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj also obtained significant votes. Overall, 35 persons were nominated including two children.