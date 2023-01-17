NUPW wants salary negotiations completed ‘the sooner, the better’ Loop Barbados

The Deputy General Secretary for the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) Wayne Walrond assures that his organisation has been ready to recommence discussions and salary negotiations with government for public workers.

To this end, he said that he was surprised to read in the media that the unions asked for a break in negotiations in December 2022, when his team has been hoping for this entire process to be a speedier and completed one. He told Loop News, maybe another union or unions made the request in December but NUPW did not.

I was the most surprised. I would say that we were always in a state of readiness

However, for the year, he said correspondence was sent by NUPW to the government to reconvene talks “in the first two weeks of January 2023” so that the union can update its members, who are eagerly awaiting some form of an increase to improve their “spending power”.

He said:

“We called a General Meeting [for Monday, January 23, 2023] and sent that notice to media houses… we really need to meet with our members to update them. We are anxious to resume talks. We are anxious…

“We never delayed negotiations. We never delayed.”

He said someone asked him for comment with regard to the unions asking for a break and he said he responded saying, “I don’t know about that.” Walrond said that he can attest to the fact that from the beginning of talks back in late October 2022, “the prime minister had came out at a preliminary meeting and said she wants to see it completed in two weeks. So the delay is not on our end. We submit, we complied with their requests or whatever, so we are just waiting for a date. We are not the ones who are [delaying].

“So I was surprised to hear about the unions asked for a break. Well, I can’t speak for the other unions, but NUPW was always anxious to get on with the business and have it concluded. I was the most surprised. I would say that we were always in a state of readiness to have these [negotiations] concluded.”

Understanding that government is operating within “its constrained fiscal space”, according to the release issued by the Government Information Service on behalf of the Ministry of Public Service on January 14, 2023, Walrond said, “In the negotiations, we converge to a point where we all can reach an agreement. The sooner the better for us, we would like that.”

Noting that the NUPW’s request for the resumption to happen earlier in the month has not come to fruition as yet, he said, “Well, we are awaiting a date. We know two weeks can end up into it may not be exact but hopefully, soon we should get that date from the Ministry of Public Service.”

Asked how the membership feels about the delay, he admitted that the Update General Meeting called for next week Monday at 5 pm at the union’s headquarters will allow the Board to better feel the pulse of the members but as it stands, “I believe they are anxious to have some kind of increase.”