NUPW demands tighter security at polyclinics Loop Barbados

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) wants tighter security at public healthcare institutions across the island.

Wayne Walrond was speaking in response to an incident which occurred on Friday at the St Philip Polyclinic where a nurse was threatened with a knife. The NUPW deputy general secretary demanded the Ministry of Health and Wellness enhance security at the institution.

“This type of act we condemn. We cannot have persons [or] members of the public or even the aggrieved with long waits…threatening healthcare professionals who are there to serve,” Walrond said.

“Officials of the Ministry would have met with the staff and NUPW and made a commitment to have enhanced security addressed,” he continued.

Walrond noted that the NUPW will continue to monitor the situation and advocate for the health and safety of all healthcare professionals at the St Philip Polyclinic and healthcare institutions in Barbados.

In the meantime, all employees at the Six Roads, St Philip polyclinic will be provided with counselling from the Ministry of Health.