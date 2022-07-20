Nudes Estate ticks all the boxes | Loop Barbados

The grounds of Sandalwood Estate were beautifully transformed on Sunday, July 3, as Nudes Estate was hosted at the St Michael location.

With elegantly-draped cocktail tables throughout the venue, there were several food and beverage options available to patrons with a variety of booths lining the perimeter of the venue. While some chose to sit poolside, others took full advantage of the white-couched lounge area while taking in the evening’s action. Hookahs and a variety of signature cocktails were also available.

Several patrons choose to stand at the cocktail tables which dotted the venue, enjoying drinks, laughs and wuk-ups with friends. Both male and female patrons came dressed to impress, with some fully embracing the nude concept as a variety of natural tones and nude-hued outfits were observed.

The deejay line-up added to the event’s ambience with a slew of popular DJs who kept the vibes flowing. It was clear from the crowd’s reaction that their selection of tracks got the general stamp of approval. The evening’s DJs included Sheldon Papp and Chasey, Level Vibes and Menace and Surf Rat, among others

The evening’s live entertainment featured some of the island’s most popular artistes. Leadpipe and Saddis hit the stage first and were very well received as they unleashed a number of tracks from their musical catalogue.

The arrival of Mole was met with screams from female patrons and as he delivered a slew of his bashment hits, those in the crowd limbered up and returned his energy.

Lil Rick took the energy of the evening up a couple of notches. His arrival prompted the crowd to inch even closer to the stage and he fed off the energy of his audience who followed his every instruction. The highlight of the evening came when he dived off the stage right onto the derriere of a female patron during his performance DJ Cheem’s Ba Ba Ben Remix.

As usual, his on and off-stage antics commanded the crowd’s full attention and they were reluctant to allow him to leave as his departure signalled an end to the evening’s live entertainment segment.