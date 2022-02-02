NTI and BSCI partner to give young professionals a chance to upskill | Loop Barbados

An opportunity to learn how to gain more knowledge, skills and values for professional development is now only a webinar away.

The National Transformation Initiative (NTI) is partnering with the Barbados Coalition of Service Industries (BCSI) to present their first Fishbowl Conversation Series for 2022. Entitled Unleashing Your Full Potential: Equipped for Excellence, the conversation takes place online via Zoom on February 3 at 6 pm.

Leading the conversation will be Zayd Badwan, Coursera’s Head of Client Success, Americas. He will be joined by Director of the NTI, Dr Allyson Leacock, and founders of Gine On?!, DJ and Empress Zingha Simmons. The event will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

The Fishbowl Conversation will reveal the NTI’s exciting learning opportunities for business, professional and personal development. Free access to NTI and Coursera’s courses for industry sectors and testimonials from learners who have successfully improved their knowledge and skills through courses will also be showcased.

NTI’s platform training.nti.org.bb offers Coursera courses hosted by prestigious universities like Yale, Johns Hopkins and Harvard as well as Berkelee College of Music and companies like IBM and Google. These appear alongside indigenous courses, including the flagship Citizenship to engender more active citizenship locally, and the most recent addition of Personal Financial Management, created by Bajans for Bajans.

During the webinar, visitors will also have the opportunity to interact with NTI and BCSI teams so that they can learn more about how they can take advantage of these learning and training opportunities.