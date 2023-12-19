NSC, Pinelands and FM Four Pillars secure Youth Cup titles Loop Barbados

The Barbados football Association (BFA) National Youth Cup concluded last Saturday evening and the National Sports Council (NSC) club was the toast of the tournament as they won two of the four categories contested.

The NSC lads won the Under 13 and Under 15 categories in contrasting fashion.

The reigning Barbados Cup Under 15 champions added the BFA National Youth Cup to their 2023 achievements by defeating FM Four Pillars 2-0 at the BFA Wildey Turf.

Goals from national winger Ethan McCollin in the 36th minute and Shakeri Scott in the 48th minute sealed victory for NSC.

In the Under 13 encounter at the Pinelands Resource Center grounds, NSC made lightwork of Pinelands Football Academy, defeating them 6-0.

Pinelands’ midfielder Rataevian Marques claimed the Best Midfielder, Most Goals and Most Valuable Player awards in the Under 11 category.

Two goals from Element Walcott in the 32nd and 55th minutes and tournament MVP Amari Small (40th, 52nd) set the tone for the NSC unit.

Oba Sealy scored in the 44th minute and Amir John converted the other goal for NSC in the 49th minute.

There was some redemption for the Pine residents, as their Under 11 team defeated Paradise 2-1 in the final.

A brace from Rataevion Marques in the 29th and 30th minutes spearheaded a thrilling comeback for Pinelands after they went behind within seconds of kickoff when Tazario Holder-Moore scored in the 1st minute.

Under 17 Best Defender Zacahari Yard of FM Four Pillars

After finishing runners-up in the Under 15 category, FM Four Pillars rebounded to win the Under 17 division, as they defeated a very experienced Paradise FC 3-0.

FM Four Pillars was led by national youth team forward Rovaldo Massiah who scored in the 44th and 78th minutes, following Kobe Burgess 21st minute opener.

Awards:

U11

Best Goalkeeper: Nakari Norville (Paradise)

Best Defender: Liam Thomas (Paradise)

Best Midfielder: Rataevion Marques (Pinelands)

Most Goals: Rataevion Marques (Pinelands)

Most Outstanding Player: Rataevion Marques (Pinelands)

U13:

Best Goalkeeper: Nicolai Weekes (Pinelands)

Best Defender: Zion Moore (Pinelands)

Best Midfielder: Amir John (NSC)

Most Goals: Amari Small (NSC)

Most Outstanding Player: Amari Small (NSC)

U15:

Best Goalkeeper: Shamariah Batson (NSC)

Best Defender: Trey Barker (NSC)

Best Midfielder: O’Shea Mayers (NSC)

Most Goals: Sajiro Gill

Most Outstanding Player: Ethan McCollin (NSC)

U17:

Best Goalkeeper: Jireh Malcolm (Paradise)

Best Defender: Zachari Yarde (FM Four Pillars)

Best Midfielder: Donte Gill (FM Four Pillars)

Most Goals: Rovaldo Massiah (FM Four Pillars)

Most Outstanding Player: Rovaldo Massiah (FM Four Pillars)