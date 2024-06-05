NPP to roll out seaside aquatics swimming programme Loop Barbados

The National Peace Program (NPP) has embarked on yet another important community-targeted programme.

Eighty students from four primary schools in St Lucy will get the opportunity to learn to swim under the NPP’s new Seaside Aquatics Swimming Programme, SWIM (Strengthening, Wellness, Inspiring, Motivating).

The program, geared at helping children develop critical skills, will be officially launched today, Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

The students, who have been drawn from the Selah, Half Moon Fort, Ignatius Byer, and St Lucy Primary Schools, will learn basic First Aid and CPR lifesaving skills, among other areas.

This programme is seen as a gateway for the children to participate in various water-based sports, such as water polo, diving, surfing, synchronised swimming, sailing, and fishing, which all require swimming as a basic requirement.