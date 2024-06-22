NPP Community Pop-Up Cook Off Challenge this weekend

The National Peace Program (NPP) will be hosting their Elevate the Peace Community Pop-Up and Cook Off Challenge today, Saturday, June 22, at Wotton Hard court, Christ Church, beginning at 3:00pm.

The three-hour event promises to be a delightful fusion of fun, music, and culinary excellence, aimed at fostering community spirit and spreading peace.

The initiative, the first of 22 Community Pop-Ups, will feature a thrilling Cook Off Challenge showcasing talented chefs from within the communities of Wotton, Gall Hill, and Silver Hill.

Minister of State in the Office of the Attorney General with responsibility for Crime Prevention, Corey Lane, will deliver remarks and make a special presentation during the Community Pop-Up.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the pop-up for an afternoon of information sharing with music, and community bonding.

(GIS).