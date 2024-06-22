NPP Community Pop-Up Cook Off Challenge this weekend

·6 min read
Home
Local News
NPP Community Pop-Up Cook Off Challenge this weekend
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

BHTA celebrates success within the hotel and tourism industry

Barbados go down at home to Haiti in World Cup Qualifiers

Tridents welcome the Grenadiers in World Cup Qualifier this evening

Mount Gay honours late employee

Tridents lose World Cup Qualifier opener

Applewhaite named skipper of Tridents’ World Cup campaign

New look Tridents take on Curacao tonight in World Cup Qualifiers

The world needs more Climate conscious Daphnes telling our stories

Downes makes Christal clear big moves with She Markets and Sweet Limón

RISE Wednesday celebrates 5th anniversary with RISE V

Saturday Jun 22

27°C
Barbados News

The Elevate the Peace Community Pop-Up and Cook Off Challenge takes place today, Saturday, June 22, at Wotton Hard court, Christ Church.

Rosemary Forde

12 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The National Peace Program (NPP) will be hosting their Elevate the Peace Community Pop-Up and Cook Off Challenge today, Saturday, June 22, at Wotton Hard court, Christ Church, beginning at 3:00pm.

The three-hour event promises to be a delightful fusion of fun, music, and culinary excellence, aimed at fostering community spirit and spreading peace.

The initiative, the first of 22 Community Pop-Ups, will feature a thrilling Cook Off Challenge showcasing talented chefs from within the communities of Wotton, Gall Hill, and Silver Hill.

Minister of State in the Office of the Attorney General with responsibility for Crime Prevention, Corey Lane, will deliver remarks and make a special presentation during the Community Pop-Up.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the pop-up for an afternoon of information sharing with music, and community bonding.

(GIS).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Sha’Carri sprints onto US Olympic team after winning 100 in 10.71

Sport

Belgium beat Romania 2-0 to get Euro 2024 campaign on track

Barbados News

National action plan to stop plastics pollution

More From

Caribbean News

Skechers open first store in Barbados

Skechers creating opportunities for persons in Barbados.

Barbados News

See also

NHC survey for Pine Housing Estates starts today

All information collected will be kept strictly confidential.

Barbados News

17-year-old male island’s latest shooting victim

He has been identified as 17-year-old Dashawn Hinkson of Rock Hall, St Philip.

Barbados News

UWI student wins NCD Commission’s design competition

Thuo won two day passes for two persons each, to the Sam Lord’s Castle Wyndham Grand Resort.

Sport

Sha’Carri overcomes slow start for win in first heat at Olympic trials

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Her burst out of the starting block was more like a wobble. Sha’Carri Richardson also raced with one of her shoelaces untied.
None of it mattered much on the opening night

Barbados News

NPP Community Pop-Up Cook Off Challenge this weekend

The Elevate the Peace Community Pop-Up and Cook Off Challenge takes place today, Saturday, June 22, at Wotton Hard court, Christ Church.