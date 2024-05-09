NPP Activate T10 cricket tournament starts this Sunday Loop Barbados

The National Peace Program’s (NPP) Activate T10 Community Cricket Tournament will get under way this Sunday, May 12, 2024, at North Stars Cricket Grounds with a special Community Cricket Festival.

Twelve community teams will participate in the inaugural tournament which comprise communities from St. James North, St. Peter, and St. Lucy. The tournament, which begins at 2:00 PM will get started with eight teams.

The draw to determine which teams will play against each other took place yesterday, Wednesday, May 8, at the Speightstown Esplanade, St. Peter, from 6:00 PM. It was aired live on HOTT 95.3 FM from 7:00 until 8:00 PM. Team captains and coaches were in attendance.

Minister in the Office of the Attorney General with responsibility for Crime Prevention, Corey Lane, will deliver remarks at the draw.

The proposed playing grounds after the official start of the tournament will be Sion Hill and Trents, St James.

The finals will be held on Sunday, June 1, at Boscobelle Playing Field, St Peter. All of the games will start at 7:30 PM.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).