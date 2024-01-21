NPC road excavation works scheduled for Monday Loop Barbados

The National Petroleum Corporation (NPC) has advised that road excavation works on Coleridge Street, St. Michael, which were scheduled for Sunday, January 21, will now take place on Monday, January 22, between 7 am and 7 pm.

This will result in road closures in the surrounding areas of High Street, Lucas Street, and James Street, during the period.

Traffic will be diverted via Victoria Street onto Bolton Lane, and motorists are advised to take an alternative route, if possible.

NPC thanks members of the public for their cooperation as it continues to upgrade the network, as part of the National Mains Replacement project.