NPC mains replacement project starts today | Loop Barbados

The National Petroleum Corporation (NPC) will be undertaking a mains replacement project, starting Monday, June 13. It is anticipated that the project will run for 14 months.

Ageing underground infrastructure will be replaced by new polyethylene plastic that is more durable.

There will be some disruption to traffic, as well as some dust and noise due to the road works.

However, it is anticipated that this will be kept to a minimum to reduce the inconvenience caused.

For further information on the Mains Replacement Project, contact the NPC’s Public Relations Officer, Samantha Hazlewood-Ermay, at 231-2038 or [email protected].