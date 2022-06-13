NPC mains replacement project starts today | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
NPC mains replacement project starts today | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

NPC mains replacement project starts today

IMF director to arrive in Barbados on Tuesday

Elderly unvaccinated man latest COVID death

Trident ID card registration to commence from June 27

News you may have missed this week

Bashment soca just a beat, don’t judge the lyrics say Bajan producers

“No socks or vests” Caribbean men share their Father’s Day wishlist

BRA cashiers return to Licensing Authority offices from Monday

Jamaica: Cops charge schoolgirl held with gun in bag

Mottley: Collaborative effort needed to safeguard access to supplies

Monday Jun 13

29?C
Barbados News
Loop News

38 minutes ago

Map of mains to be replaced through the National Petroleum Corporation’s (NPC) main Replacement Project starting on Monday, June 13, 2022. (Map provided by NPC)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The National Petroleum Corporation (NPC) will be undertaking a mains replacement project, starting Monday, June 13. It is anticipated that the project will run for 14 months.

Ageing underground infrastructure will be replaced by new polyethylene plastic that is more durable.

There will be some disruption to traffic, as well as some dust and noise due to the road works.

However, it is anticipated that this will be kept to a minimum to reduce the inconvenience caused.

For further information on the Mains Replacement Project, contact the NPC’s Public Relations Officer, Samantha Hazlewood-Ermay, at 231-2038 or [email protected].

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

UK reports 104 more cases of monkeypox, mostly in men

Caribbean News

TT prime minister to undergo routine medical tests in US

Barbados News

NPC mains replacement project starts today

More From

Lifestyle

Dawn by Nature isn’t afraid to try something new

Accountant with a 9-5 but an entrepreneur 16 hours a day – Dawn-Dew Thompson

Entertainment

See also

Jamaican dancehall artiste, Skeng banned from performing in Guyana

This follows a shooting incident at the Baderation event in May.

Lifestyle

“No socks or vests” Caribbean men share their Father’s Day wishlist

As the countdown continues to the day dedicated to celebrating fathers and father figures the world over, the annual discussion about the gifts we give them has been revived.
Men often co

Community

Trident ID card registration to commence from June 27

Government reveals new ID cards

Caribbean News

Saharan Dust plume moving through the Caribbean

The Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) in Montserrat warned residents

Barbados News

News you may have missed this week

Hey Loop News reader, you may have missed a few news items because of your busy week. But not to worry, we have prepared a list of articles ranging from News to Sports and Entertainment to c