Nouvelle Vie expands Rise brand with new Rise Dancehall Loop Barbados

The team at Nouvelle Vie is adding to the Barbados event calendar once again.

The premier production company that has hosted Rise Barbados during Crop Over and successfully added Rise Reggae to the island’s entertainment calendar last November, is this time adding a new dimension to its Rise brand with Rise Dancehall.

Set to be staged at the National Botanical Gardens on Saturday April 6, this newest show is being hailed as “a true celebration of dancehall” and its producers are promising patrons “an unforgettable evening of energy.”

The team at Nouvelle Vie is promising a night of “pure energy, passion and unforgettable moments”, stating: “We are thrilled to present Rise Dancehall to the world. This concert isnot just about music; it’s about celebrating the vibrant culture of the Caribbean and showcasing the incredible talent of the region.”

Billed as the ‘party of the season’, the show is bringing together dancehall royalty all on one stage with a lineup boasting Dancehall King Dexta Daps and Dancehall Queen Spice. While Dexta Daps will be delivering his treasure trove of ladies’ favourites and new music from this latest album, Queen Spicewill represent for the ladies,with her fierce persona in her unapologetic musical style. Spice, whose real name is Grace Hamilton, is alsoknown for enriching beneficiaries through the provision of business entrepreneurship opportunities an support via her Grace Hamilton Women Empowerment Foundation.

The show’s line-up will also include some of Jamaica’s and Barbados’ freshest sensations with Rajah Wild and LRG, who will be joined by the RISE DJs Mikey Dread& Shaddy, theLegacy Team, AON Soundz &Biggest, FullKlipp Entertainment and Indian & Chris Gayle.

Tickets for Rise Dancehall are available from Ticketpal.com, as well as a number of box offices islandwide, with general admission and VIP options available. Doors for the show are scheduled to open at 8pm.

Headliners are scheduled to arrive on island from today, Thursday.