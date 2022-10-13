Notre Dame leads the goal feast in the BFA Republic Cup Loop Barbados

Last weekend it rained goals across the island as the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Republic Cup continued at various venues.

Eighty-eight goals were scored on two match days which featured 15 matches.

Zone 6 leaders and Premier League outfit Empire SC were the biggest winners of the weekend. The “Mighty Blues” hammered Hothersal Turning 10-0 at the Greens playing field.

Fellow Premiership club Ellerton FC defeated WRBSSC 7-1 in the feature game at the same venue.

Weymouth Wales secured their qualification and top spot in Zone 5 with a 7-1 thumping of second-place Caribbean United in the opening fixture at the Bagatelle playing field.

Scotty’s Car Rental St Andrew Lions have one-foot into the playoffs

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds played in the second match at the same venue and required just one goal to earn the three points versus Mavericks SC and a place in the next round.

Twenty-four goals were scored at Dover playing field on Saturday night.

In the first encounter Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame defeated Villa United 10-1 and, in the curtain-closer, home team Paradise FC were 9-4 victors over Greens United.

Over at Briar Hall on Saturday evening, Wotton FC continued their perfect run of form in Zone 7, when they won their fourth consecutive match by defeating Dayrell’s Road FC 4-1.

Deacons FC made lightwork of Chickmont FC, with a comfortable 5-0 victory.

Sunday’s results:

At Bridgefield:

Checker Hall 1 v United Stars Alliance 3

Barbados Soccer Academy 3 v Red Hill 0

At Greens:

Potential Ballers 1 v Hillaby FC 1

CL Spartans 3 v St Philip FA 2

At Dover:

Fitts Village FC 4 v Barbados Fire Service 2

Kickstart Rush 3 v Young Boyz 0

At Briar Hall:

Benfica FC 1 v Mega Ballers 4