Not feasible! BLP condemns DLP manifesto | Loop Barbados

The freshly debuted Democratic Labour Party (DLP) manifesto has received stark criticism from the Barbados Labour Party (BLP), who have deduced it as nothing short of an emotive political tactic.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, campaign manager Dr Jerome Walcott and Finance Minister, Ryan Straughn on Friday, January 14, pinpointed that the DLP manifesto was an inaccurate representation of the country’s fiscal situation.

The BLP leader disclosed that based on her financial team’s assessment, should the DLP win the election, their plans would cost the Government of Barbados just under $800 million.

“It is our view that what has been put before us, is not only inappropriate but elements of way beyond the capacity of the government of Barbados and the people of Barbados to be able to afford.”

“All of these things sound wonderful and lovely but will put this country in serious difficulty if ever they were implemented, and in my opinion, return us to a very precarious economic position,” remarked Prime Minister Mottley.

Finance Minister, Ryan Straughn, pinpointed that the DLP proposal to reduce the Garbage and Sewage Contribution Levy which accounts for $41 million of revenue would result in the a further tightening of the public belt. He stressed that the tax was needed to ensure truck maintenance, garbage collection and continual maintenance of the sewage network.

“With respect to the collection of garbage, we have all determined that we must share in this burden and the extent to which the SSA [Sanitation Service Association] and the actual maintence of the trucks and servicing we have determined in the budget and the Garbage and Sewage Contribution Levy will be dedicated specifically to ensuring that we can maintain those services for all Barbadians, such that persons no longer have to feel any measure of distress with respect to those matters.

“What is being proposed will mean that there is $41 million less to provide those services on an annual basis so the question to the Democratic Labour Party is where will this $41 million come from in order to provide these critical services to Barbadians?”

Straughn also noted that Government was still paying the $60 million arrears for fuel used by the Sanitation Service Authority and the Transport Broad which was left by the former DLP administration.

The DLP manifesto included several cost-cutting measures including a reduction in the Garbage Sewage and Contribution Levy, the abolition of the foreign exchange fee, the reduction of the excise tax for fuel at the pump and the promise to “make pensioners whole”.

While defending the fiscal measures taken by the Mottley-led administration, Straughn who is a former Central Bank of Barbados economist, emphasised that the critical reform measures, were done in the “short, medium and long term” interest of Barbadians, to ensure the access to critical services.

He reiterated that the reforms cannot be “trifled with as a political tool in order to try and gain favour for votes”.

The economist implored for the DLP’s recommendations to replace the loss of revenue that would result from the removal of the foreign exchange fee and asset tax, which account for $79 million and $48 million respectively.

“When I was an economist, I was against it [the foreign exchange fee] but the reality of our condition is that the foreign exchange fee brings in $79 million a year,” Straughn said.

Straughn indicated that Government sought to remove the fee in the future, but due to the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was deferred.

“The point is removing it at this time when the tourism sector has not come back fully, I think it irresponsible.

“It is delivering for us at the moment a number of revenue, at having lost $600 million in the previous fiscal year, that we must ask ourselves where will these moneies come from? But I can give the country the assurance that as soon as we are able to do that, we will be able to remove this particular tax in order to be able to alleviate that.”

Broaching on the DLP manifesto promise to pensioners, Straughn added “You are suggesting that we have to find $350 million from somewhere, having already said you are going to reduce by $41 million Garbage and Sewage Contribution Levy, $31 million by excise, $79 million by foreign exchange fee, $48 million by asset tax. That now, you are going to try to make whole the pensioners….It is quite emotive. I understand the attempt is to try to tug at the heartstrings of Barbadians but I say to Barbadians that when we look at these numbers, it is simply not feasible”.

Straughn further contended that the DLP’s promise to distribute solar panels to members of the public was also “not feasible” and insisted that the “numbers do not add up”.

“To suggest you are going to distribute panels from government, would cost $219 million to do and therefore I know the Democratic Labour Party is seeking to put a face to the public in order to get votes to win an election but…I say this afternoon to Barbadians that what you see in this DLP manifesto is not feasible.”

The BLP candidate for Christ Church East Central beseeched Barbados to “remain focused on what is achievable” when they head to the polls on January 19.

“I want to say to all Barbadians let us remain focused on what is achievable and this government is intending to deliver for Barbadians what we know can be delivered,” he insisted.