Not enough teachers – Lester Vaughan closes early Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Not enough teachers – Lester Vaughan closes early Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Nearly 500 students will soon be financially literate

UWI AI app coming to help students improve mental health

Not enough teachers – Lester Vaughan closes early

interCaribbean welcomes more West Indian pilots, first officers

St Peter man found dead, police investigating

Section of Rockley Road closed until February 9

Rockley Golf Open 2024 set to showcase Barbados’ finest golf talent

Courts to close early for funeral of Justice Jefferson Cumberbatch

Trini farmer beaten, threatened by gunmen

Barbados Port reduces container charges

Wednesday Feb 07

26°C
Barbados News

Ministry of Education to advise on the resumption of classes

Loop News

7 hrs ago

(FILE)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Lester Vaughan School was closed early on Wednesday, February 7, due to the absence of several teachers. 

In a statement, the Ministry of Education explained that a senior class trip, which required a few teachers to accompany students was a contributing factor. Additionally, with some teachers already out on sick leave, the school plant was put on further strain and the decision was made to close after lunch. 

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training will advise parents and guardians of the status of school tomorrow, Thursday, February 8. 

The Ministry thanks all affected for their patience and understanding and urges all to await further instruction from official sources only.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Haller fires Ivory Coast into Africa Cup final against Nigeria

Community

Nearly 500 students will soon be financially literate

Barbados News

UWI AI app coming to help students improve mental health

More From

Barbados News

Not enough teachers – Lester Vaughan closes early

Ministry of Education to advise on the resumption of classes

Travel

See also

interCaribbean welcomes more West Indian pilots, first officers

“We feel that is our mandate and our responsibility to do that”

Barbados News

St Peter man found dead, police investigating

After the body of a St Peter man was found in a track on Wednesday, police are appealing for the public’s assistance with the fatal shooting investigation. 
Around 7:45 am on today, February 7

Barbados News

More Saharan dust to affect Barbados this week

Significant Dust Haze Advisory issued, valid from Wednesday

Travel

Delta to launch new Barbados route

Delta announces new routes to Latin America and the Caribbean

World News

Carl Weathers, actor who starred in ‘Rocky’ movies, dies aged 76

Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” movies, facing off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in