Nosy neighbours? 10 plants for privacy screens | Loop Barbados

As the communities grow and become more crowded, the need for privacy can become a priority.

However, building or raising a wall or fence can be costly, and renters may be unable to make permanent additions to their apartments.

So how does one find the best plants for a quick and effective privacy screen fix on a budget?

Here are several plants with varying growth rates and heights and options or container plants that can help to create a secluded nook whether in a garden or porch:

1. Ixora (West Indian Jasmine)

The well-known Ixora is a staple in Caribbean gardens and not without reason – they thrive in full sun, provide brilliant displays of bright red blooms, and are popular with birds, bees and butterflies.

Some ixoras can reach up to 15 feet high and four to 10 feet wide if unpruned. They can also be grown in containers.

2. Bougainvillea

Bougainvillea is a woody, thorny shrub best known for its colourful neon blooms. An added benefit is that this ‘picka bush’ can also ward off unwanted animals or people. Regular pruning can help shape this shrub into a hedge or tree, depending on one’s preference.

With the support of a trellis, bougainvillea can also provide a climbing privacy screen for upstairs balconies.

It can grow up to 40 feet tall with the right support and is a fast grower. But watch out for the thorns when trimming.

3. Bamboo

Bamboo plants are fast and bushy growers and the clumping varieties can make for great hedge plants or privacy screens.

Be careful to select a clumping, not a running variety as runners may encroach in areas where they’re not wanted, including the neigbour’s yard!

For those needing privacy on a patio, bamboo can also be grown in large containers and lined up together for an effective and elegant privacy screen.

4. Crotons

With their exotic and delightful multi-coloured leaves and patterns, crotons are also a favourite in Caribbean gardens.

Crotons can grow as high as 20 feet if given the right conditions and have an oval shape. Planted together in a row, they can create an impactful border to block out views of streets or neighbours.

5. Thuja

Thuja occidentalis is a classic evergreen shrub that has a large round shape and vibrant green colour. This shrub can be pruned as a topiary or hedge. These plants can grow up to 15 feet and have a wide round shape if left unpruned. If you want a hedge made of these plants, bear in mind they are slow to moderate growers.

6. Silver mangrove

Silver mangrove, also known as Silver buttonwood, has lovely silvery leaves and definitely makes an impact when planted in bunches as a hedge.

They have a maximum height of 20 feet but can be trimmed to a suitable height and size. They have a moderate growth rate.

7. Areca palm

Areca palms provide a lush tropical display and effective privacy screen when planted together. They grow to up to 10 feet indoors and up to 35 feet outdoors, with a fast growth rate of about 6-10 inches per year.

8. Fukien tea (Carmona retusa)

This hardy shrub is a great hedge option, with minimum requirements apart from regular watering after the first year of planting.

They grow up to 13 feet high and can be pruned to maintain a suitable height and width.

9. Fountain grass

Grasses can provide effective screening as well as texture and movement to a garden. Having a clump of fountain grass in a strategic spot can shield the garden from prying eyes as well as softening the line of sight.

Some fountain grasses, such as purple fountain grass, can grow up to four feet in height and are fast growers.

They can also be planted in containers and are hardy plants that don’t need a lot of care apart from watering when required.

10. Duranta (Golden dewdrops)

Durantas are a must in every Caribbean garden if only for the pollinators they attract. This plant also has variegated and chartreuse-coloured versions and can be found in many plant stores, or easily grown from cuttings.

They can grow up to 20 feet high in the right conditions but can also be pruned into hedges or topiary.

They’re also loved by butterflies, bees and birds, with a fast growth rate.

What are some of your favourite plants for privacy?