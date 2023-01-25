Norton St. man loses home to fire

Black Immigrant Daily News

A man is now homeless after a fire destroyed his Lot 24 Norton Street, Georgetown home today.

The fire erupted at around 15:15hrs and completely engulfed the wooden and concrete structure.

The man, who lives alone in the bottom flat of the house, was not at home at the time the fire.

According to neighbours, the man’s family who used to live in the top half of the house, left some time ago and he decided to occupy downstairs.

Firefighters were successful in preventing the flames from spreading to nearby structures.

NewsAmericasNow.com