Northernmas comes out on top at Sunshine Snacks Junior Kadooment!

Northernmas has copped the top spots at the recently concluded Sunshine Snacks Junior Kadooment, which took place yesterday, Saturday, July 20, 2024.

The results were announced yesterday, by the National Cultural Foundation (NCF).

Northernmas was awarded the Best Festival Designer (Junior Kadooment) Robert Weekes Award and BMA Brands of Barbados Award.

The band, led by Randolphe Woodroffe also came out on top in the Best Junior Band and Best Folklore Band categories. Northernmas also nabbed second position in the Historical and Fantasy Band categories.

When it came to individual categories, the results were no different. Northernmas reigned victorious in the Individuals (8-12), Individuals (13-18), Junior King, Junior Queen, Junior King of the Bands, and Junior Queen of the Bands categories.

FifthElement Mas, led by Kevin Small also nabbed a few of the top spots. The band copped the top spot in the Most Colourful Band, Environmental, Best Costume Structure, and Best Topical Band categories.

The band also copped the top position in the Couples (3-7), second position in the Couples (13-18), and third position in the Junior Flag Person categories.

Another band of significance was Xante, led by Nanette Worrell. The band was awarded the number one position in the Couples (8-12) and Junior Flag Person categories.

The band also copped the second position in the Environmental and Junior King categories, as well as third position in the Topical category.

Hijack, led by Jason Thompson, also won a few categories. The band won the Historical category, second position in the Topical and Couples (3-7) categories, and third position in the Junior Queen category.

Colorz Entertainment led by Brian Worrell, copped the top spot in the Fantasy category, and second position in the Junior Flag Person category.

See full list of results below:

This year, the NCF increased the prizes in Sunshine Snacks Junior Kadooment by close to $50 000, with up to $146 000 in prizes being allocated.

Those judging under private bands have $97 400 in prize money, while the under the Sandy Charitable Trust Junior Masquerade Project will vie for $48 700 in prize money.

(PR/NCF).