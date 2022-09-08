North-western districts to be affected by flash flooding Loop Barbados

A flash flood watch is in effect for the north-western districts of Barbados.

The Barbados Meteorological Services reports that a light south-easterly wind regime, adequate moisture and daytime heating are generating localised activity across north-western districts of the island. Accumulation of one to two inches of rainfall are forecast, which could result in flooding in the area.

Residents and visitors should be prepared for strong runoff from higher elevations. Soil erosion likely on bared or scarred land surfaces, and debris such as small rocks, mud and tree foliage could end up on roads and property. Traffic delays are likely.

Flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads is also possible.

The watch will be terminated at 6 pm today, Thursday, September 8 or sooner if conditions warrant.