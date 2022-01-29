North Korea fires presumed ballistic missile in seventh launch of year, South Korea says

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Seoul, South Korea (CNN)North Korea fired what is presumed to be a ballistic missile into the waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Sunday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

If the firing is confirmed, it would be Pyongyang’s sixth ballistic missile launch in 2022 and seventh of missiles overall.

The Kim Jong Un regime is ramping up its missile testing in 2022, and has said it will bolster its defenses against the United States and evaluate “restarting all temporally suspended activities,” according to North Korea’s state-run news agency KCNA.

On Thursday, North Korea fired what were presumed to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the seas off the nation’s east coast.

Two days before that, it fired what were believed to be cruise missiles into the same waters.

