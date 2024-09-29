Hezbollah confirms Nasrallah is killed after Israeli strike Trump says he will not run again if he loses election Police investigating threat made to teacher Man executed after two decades on death row in Missouri Teen shot in Silver Sands Vance doubles down on false 'pet-eating' claims
World News

Nonstop Israeli bombardment in Beirut, Lebanon as Hezbollah leader mourned 

29 September 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

Israeli jets continue nonstop bombardment across Lebanon, as prime minister says attacks could displace up to a million people.
Lebanon declares three days of mourning for Hassan Nasrallah after the longtime Hezbollah leader was killed in an Israeli air strike.

 

