Nominations for City of Bridgetown committee members closing today Loop Barbados

Persons wishing to offer themselves for positions at the upcoming Annual General Meeting should submit nominations no later than Tuesday,June 3, 2024.

The Nominations Committee of the City of Bridgetown Co-operative Credit Union Ltd. is currently receiving nominations for the election of members to serve on the following committees:

Board of DirectorsSupervisory CommitteeCredit Committee

Persons wishing to offer themselves for positions on these Committees at the upcoming Annual General Meeting should submit nominations no later than Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Persons are also asked to visit https://cobcreditunion.com/annual-general-meeting-2024/ for nomination forms and more information.

The Annual General Meeting for 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, July 13, 2024 at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

