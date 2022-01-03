Nomination Day is here! | Loop Barbados

Deposits are paid and it’s time for nominations at the nomination centres today, January 3, 2022.

There are 30 nomination centres spread across the island, one per constituency.

With two parties merging ahead of the January 19, 2022, General Elections, this nomination day may be less colourful than the last. A coalition has been formed between the People’s Party for Democracy and Development (PdP) and the United Progressive Party. The colour for UPP was orange and the PdP formed after the 2018 Elections would have been debuting this year. The PdP’s logo is green and both the President and Deputy President of the new APP were wearing green, however, last week, so that may be the APP’s new colour.

The $250 deposit fee is non-refundable.

At the nomination centres are expected to be proposers, seconders and two advancers or two witnesses to put their signatures to the papers before the Returning Officer and Election Clerk at the 30 centres.

The COVID-19 Monitoring Unit has developed a document to govern protocols for conduct at the centres on Nomination Day, Special Polling Day, Polling Day and for the count.