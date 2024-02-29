No war – BHTA hammers home desire for Agreement to benefit Tourism Loop Barbados

BHTA wants an agreement for all Tourism stakeholders and country Barbados

“We want to move forward”

The Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) wants to move forward in the best interest of tourism employers, employees, stakeholders and the country.

To this end, BHTA Chairman Renee Coppin told media during the BHTA Quarterly Media Briefing held at their Belleville location that the hope is to have discussions around the Collective Bargaining Agreement and getting back on track.

“We want to move forward. This is a new year. This industry is so critical to this island and there can be no myopia as we go forward. There always has to be a bigger picture in mind in terms of ensuring that everyone’s needs are well served, so this industry continues to grow and deliver for Barbados.”

Despite the notion that the BHTA is at loggerheads and against the union, Coppin today reiterated, “There can be no war when there are no enemies.

“We all are here for our employees. We all want to make sure that our teams have the best possible [outcome]. The reality is our industry cannot function without our teams.”

Calling the “war narrative” false, she urged, “Each side is seeking to ensure that their side is best represented, but at the end of the day we come up with something that ensures that our employees are winning because they can only win if businesses win.

“No enemies and no war!”