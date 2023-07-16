No victimisation, no penalties for BPWCCUL staff who went on strike Loop Barbados

Employees of Barbados Public Workers Cooperative Credit Union (BPWCCUL), and its subsidiaries, CAPITA Finance Inc. and CAPITA Insurers Brokers will be back on the job on Monday with assurances that their cries have been heard and action is being taken to address the issues which caused them to resort to withholding their labour last Friday and Saturday.

The Barbados Workers Union (BWU) in a press release this evening has stated it is pleased to announce that after marathon negotiations with BPWCCUL, an agreement has been successfully reached that will significantly enhance the work conditions and overall operations of BPWCCUL and its two subsidiaries.

The meeting, stretching from 2pm on July 15 to 3 am the next day, achieved several key breakthroughs on:

Outstanding Overtime Payments,Performance Incentive Pay,Internal Salary Adjustments, andEquitable Distribution of Performance Incentive Pool

Additionally, subsidiary companies of the BPWCCUL, Capita Insurers Brokers Inc. and Capita Financial Services Inc. have also reached agreements during this meeting on the following:

An Action plan going forward,The implementation of Performance Development Reviews (PDR) andThe review of specific cases regarding salary and anomalies

The staff of the three companies have been off the job since Friday.

However, following the marathon meeting and the agreement reached with the BWU early this morning, Sunday, July 16, all employees are expected to resume their duties tomorrow, Monday, July 17, 2023, bringing normalcy back to operations.

Barbados Workers’ Union will now await the JE consultation report to be forwarded directly to them as well.

BWU Deputy General Secretary, Dwaine Paul, expressed his appreciation to the company delegates for their steadfastness throughout the marathon negotiations.

“This is indeed a victory for the workers and the BWU. However, we will monitor closely to ensure all agreements are honoured, and the paths carved out for future actions are followed. We take immense pride in our members standing up for their rights, and while we look forward to management upholding their end of the bargain, rest assured that BWU will remain vigilant,” said Paul.

There shall be no victimisation, recrimination, or any other efforts to penalise staff because of this incident.