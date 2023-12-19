No VAT-free holiday, business as usual Loop Barbados

Amid speculations of a VAT-free holiday, the Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs and Investment has ordered that business will be conducted as usual this Christmas.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry shut down the rumours, saying:

“The Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs and Investment extends warm Season’s Greetings to all Barbadians and those visiting with us over the Yuletide Season.

Due to numerous social media campaigns and other media commentary which have contributed to heightened expectations of a VAT-free Holiday, potentially leading to a slowdown in actual economic activity, the Ministry of Finance advises the public and the business community to conduct their business with no such expectation.”

“The Ministry of Finance wishes members of the public a safe, peaceful, and festive Yuletide Season and all the very best for 2024.”