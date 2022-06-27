No Tropical Storm Watch or Warning for Barbados at this time — BMS | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Met Service is reporting that there are no Tropical Storm Watches or Warnings in effect for Barbados as a result of potential tropical cyclone #2 centred near 8.6N 50.9W or about 1071 km (665 miles) east-southeast of Barbados at 5:00 pm.

The met service is reminding the public to follow official sources of alerts for Barbados issued by the Barbados Meteorological Services through the CAP.CAP or the BMS insight app.

The system remains disorganised and convection has been sporadic throughout the day as it continues to track westward near 19 mph (30km/h).

Conditions appear favourable for further slow development and a tropical depression could form during the next few days as the centre tracks well south of Barbados.

Regardless of development, BMS is urging the public to be ready and to remain on the alert for messages from this department and the Department of Emergency Management tonight and Tuesday.

“Excess rainfall, severe thunderstorm and wind alerts remain elevated to yellow level for tomorrow, Tuesday 28th June 2022. This means that the public should be aware that there is the possibility of adverse weather conditions on Tuesday. The small craft advisory will be upgraded to a small craft warning at 6:00 pm today, Monday 27th June.

The next update will be issued at 11:00 PM Monday, 27th June 2022.