No testing on arrival at GAIA for unvaxxed travellers Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised that effective today, August 20, 2022, there will be no testing for un-vaccinated travellers on arrival at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA).

In its revised protocol for air travel, the Health Ministry further advises that un-vaccinated travellers will require a rapid antigen test or PCR test, which should be taken within three days of arrival into the island.

Travellers are encouraged to download the BIMSafe app to upload their travel documents for smooth transition at the airport.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. The Most Honourable, Kenneth George, said: “Once pre-flight COVID-19 test results are validated, travellers will be allowed to enjoy the island safely.”