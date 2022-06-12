“No socks or vests” Caribbean men share their Father’s Day wishlist | Loop Barbados

As the countdown continues to the day dedicated to celebrating fathers and father figures the world over, the annual discussion about the gifts we give them has been revived.

Men often complain of being gifted socks, vests and pen sets.

This year, we want to help you get it right so we reached out to a few fathers to find out exactly what items are on their Father’s Day wishlists.

Jaithon — Trinidad and Tobago

Spoiling and heavy pampering — spa treatment, facials — making the necessary appointments for these. A haircut, dental cleaning… I could do with a new van also.

Chris — Grenada

“A chance. All I want is a chance. I have four children, all girls and like they don’t have plans to marry and leave my house… I’m the only man in the house so… so yea, all I want is a chance.”

Jameel — Saint Kitts

“I want to play Call of Duty without having to hear my wife complain about me not spending time with her or all the things left to do in the house. I just want to play my game in peace from sun up to sun down or until my eyes burn. A cologne wouldn’t hurt too.”

Justin –Trinidad and Tobago

An all-inclusive weekend in Saint Lucia but as the old folks say, if wishes were horses beggars would ride.

Aleem — Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

For once I want everything she gets for Mother’s Day. Start with breakfast in bed, a steak dinner and for gifts, I want to be treated to a day at the spa.

Anonymous, Tobago

I want my mother-in-law to move out. I need her to move out. If she leaves I don’t want any other gift for father’s day, birthday, Christmas or anything for the rest of my life. I just want that woman to move out…

Ancel — Antigua and Barbuda

I’d like to spend the day with all my children. We haven’t all been together in a while so that would be nice.

Michael Phillips — Trinidad and Tobago

Honestly, nothing. I have all that I need. #lovebeingadad

Robert — Saint Lucia

A hall pass… I have everything I want, what I don’t have I could get. I just really want my wife to consent to a hall pass, I may not use it but I just like the idea of having it.

Troy — Trinidad and Tobago

I could really do with a Nissan UD 8-yard dumper truck and a JCB Backhoe, to be honest. If not, I’ll settle for some dress shoes.

Kevin — Guyana

I want to go to Trinidad for carnival next year. I want to play mas, jouvert and I want to fete. For Father’s Day I want a cheque that will help cover the cost for this.

Michel — Barbados

A new TV.

Randy — Aruba

I want to spend Christmas in the US this year so a return ticket that I don’t have to pay for…I want the ticket and I want to make the trip alone, that’s what I want for Father’s Day.