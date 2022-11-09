No shooting at QEH Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
No shooting at QEH Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

11 days to go: Team Canada

No shooting at QEH

Child Protection Agency to replace Child Care Board

3-day Weather report – Tropical wave affecting the island today

Barbados records another shooting death

Gas, diesel and kerosene prices increase

Early Days! NUPW has seen no evidence of SSA terminations

New Grand Kadooment route takes the lead by a smidge

SSA workers sought out Franklyn and UWU for representation

Sagicor sponsors first-ever Barbados Deaf Calypso Project

Wednesday Nov 09

27?C
Barbados News

Executive chairman of QEH explains police were investigating suspicious vehicle

Loop News

57 minutes ago

(File) Executive chairman of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The head of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) says there is no truth to rumours that a shooting occurred on the hospital’s compound on Tuesday.

In a statement to the media, executive chairman Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland explained that “there had been no shooting within the Accident and Emergency or on the premises and compound of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital”.

Bynoe-Sutherland indicated that an investigation of what was thought to be a suspicious vehicle on the hospital’s compound was being conducted by plain clothed police officers, and this was thought to be the origin of the rumour and the cause of unnecessary panic.

She further explained, “police who arrived on the scene did their best to reassure staff and patients, and we will continue to monitor security on the premises very carefully in collaboration with the Barbados Police Service”.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Caribbean News

Tropical Storm Nicole forces evacuations in Bahamas, Florida

2022 Cup

11 days to go: Team Canada

Barbados News

No shooting at QEH

More From

Barbados News

Bajan inventor Alan Emtage gets highest McGill University Honour

Emtage was conferred the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science

Festivals

New Grand Kadooment route takes the lead by a smidge

See also

Positive response to Grand Kadooment After Party; calls for return in 2023

Barbados News

Barbados records another shooting death

Barbados has recorded another homicide.
He is Odwin Ryan Grannum of Licorish Village, My Lord’s Hill, St Michael.
Grannum was one of two people injured in a shooting incident at My Lord’s

Barbados News

Police investigating reports of two shootings – one confirmed

My Lord’s Hill shooting confirmed

Lifestyle

Kay’s support system strong

‘We are doing this one step at a time’

Barbados News

Gas, diesel and kerosene prices increase

Consumers will pay more for gasoline, diesel and kerosene, but less for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products, effective midnight, Tuesday, November 8.
The price of gasoline will be $4.23 pe