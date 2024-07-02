No school Tuesday and Wednesday

There will be no school tomorrow, Tuesday, July 2, and Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Government officials made the announcement today, Monday, July 1.

“Principals, Management Teams, and Health and Safety Committees have to continue to conduct walk-throughs at their respective schools,” officals said.

These inspections will help the teams assess their schools’ condition and make recommendations for the necessary solutions to be put in place.

However, all ancillary staff are required to report to work tomorrow, to assist with the cleaning.

Officials also disclosed:

“An update will be provided accordingly on the status of regular classes.”

