No school today, Monday, July 1

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) is reminding parents and guardians that regular classes at all schools have been suspended due to the expected impact of the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

In a statement made yesterday, Sunday, June 30, the METVT stated:

“Several schools have been earmarked as hurricane shelters, and residents should identify the one nearest to them and make their way to safety, should the need arise. Persons will be advised when regular school activities can resume.”

Residents are encouraged to monitor all official media sources for weather system developments and remain in place until the official ‘all-clear’ has been given.

In addition, persons should check on their loved ones, neighbours, the elderly and the differently abled.