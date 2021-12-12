No regrets! Akeem’s passion prunes negativity, grows positivity | Loop Barbados

Akeem Carrington took social media in Barbados by storm when he uploaded himself and his work to the Internet in recent months.

His humble posts spread like wildfire as persons called him inspiring and started reaching out to pay him compliments and request his services.

He told Loop Business, he was ‘overwhelmed’ and at a ‘lost for words’ when he received the outpouring of love and support on social media.

“The feedback has been so overwhelming. I’m lost for words. I’ve had so many people say I inspire them and truth be told that’s what I love to hear.”

“When I saw everyone sharing my post I was like OMG. I couldn’t even believe it! It even got to the point where Jordan English even say you can be successful and hearing that from him. I like to see my story inspire so many people. I was just lost for words.”

Here’s Akeem’s FB post caption from August 26 –

Some may call me blessed but I had to work so hard to accomplish where I am in this life. I’m 25 years old and my ambitions in life is to be so successful and be one of the greatest to ever walk the face of this earth. Having my own landscaping business is definitely one of the greatest blessings ever and even though this year hasn’t been how I planned it God has my back. Anyone interested in having their lawn well maintained or tree trimming or even landscape work done look no futher. My contact information is 2351676/2864636 and to all who never give up on me thank you.

So who is Akeem Carrington and why are his positivity and passion sweeping the nation?

He is the owner of Akeem’s Lawn Landscaping Services, a business he launched two years ago and has not once regretted it.

Speaking with Loop, the 26-year-old entrepreneur explained that opening his business was one of the best decisions he has ever made.

“I realized I had a passion for it from an early age while going to Lester Vaughn but I honestly didn’t take it serious until 2016.”

“It has been one of the best decisions I ever made!” he professed.

Carrington revealed that he had achieved one of his life goals by opening his business and being his ‘own boss’ at age 24.

“I had this vision that by the age of 24 I would have my own business and believe it or not, it actually happened! One of the reasons I started up my business was because I couldn’t see myself working for anyone. I always had this drive in me about how it would be like to be my own boss and making that decision was the best. I honestly don’t regret in 2019 when I told myself ‘this is time’ and I haven’t looked back since!”

“Being a business owner is honestly one of the best feelings ever, knowing everyday you’re doing something you love but mostly seeing the smiles on all of my clients’ faces when their properties are well beautified.

“Even though every day may not be the same, I does honestly put my best foot forward and that’s the greatest feeling, owning my business,” he added.

Operating a business during the COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable but Carrington professed that his faith in God is what kept him afloat.

“Throughout these last two years, I’ll be honest, business has been so-so, but truth be told I don’t ever let that get me down. I always believe in God that He would bless me and truth be told He hasn’t let me down.

“So all I can say, these last two years have been a journey. I can say COVID affected it in a kind of way but you know there is a saying, ‘Everything happens for a reason’? So I just go out there with a mindset that every little change count.”

What’s next for Akeem?

Carrington confessed that his goal is to not only have a successful business but to inspire persons to never give up on their dreams.

“I see my business in years to come so established to a point that I can do it on a bigger scale, but mostly giving quality work always and just keep aiming for greatness always.” There is even talk of growing to add Akeem’s Plant Nursery too.

“And my long-term goal in life is to be successful and give back to my parents, but mostly teach others to never give up on their dreams no matter how hard it may seem. Always believe in yourself and don’t let no one tell you you can’t do it,” he added.