No quarantine for unvaccinated travellers | Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MHW) has announced a number of changes to the Travel Protocols for entry into Barbados.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Anton Best, has advised that effective Wednesday, May 25, fully vaccinated travellers will no longer be required to do a pre-flight COVID-19 test to enter the island.

The Ministry has also announced a number of changes with respect to unvaccinated travellers. As of June 1, unvaccinated travellers will require a NEGATIVE pre-flight test within three (3) days prior to arrival here on the island.

The test may be Standard PCR, Rapid PCR or Rapid Antigen Test. All unvaccinated travellers will be required to take a rapid antigen test on arrival at the airport. Once the result is negative, they would be allowed to continue on to their accommodation.

The Travel Protocols also states that there will no longer be a quarantine requirement for the unvaccinated travellers to Barbados.

Additionally, unvaccinated travellers, who have documented evidence of having had COVID-19, within 90 days prior to arrival, do not need a test on arrival.

Instead, they would be required to have a negative pre-flight test, as previously outlined.