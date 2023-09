One man was left nursing serious injuries after a shooting in Waterhall Land, St Michael.

Located in Bank Hall, near Eagle Hall, police responded to reports of a shooting.

Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss confirmed to Loop News, on Tuesday night, September 12, a man was shot. “The victim received injuries to his mouth and chest.”

Police investigations are still ongoing. No one has been formally arrested and charged in connection with the incident yet.