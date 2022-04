The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Effective April 3, 2022, the Branford Taitt polyclinic in Black Rock, St Michael will only be conducting COVID-19 tests on week days.

A notice was issued today, Sunday, April 3, by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

It was indicated that the change in testing schedule for the location is from now until further notice and not only will it be closed on weekends, but public holidays as well.

COVID-19 tests will only be available at that polyclinic Monday to Friday from 8:30 am until 4:30 pm.