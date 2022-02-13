No more curfew! Party cruises return from Valentine’s Day | Loop Barbados

Barbados will no longer have a curfew as part of its Emergency Management (COVID-19)(Curfew) Directive from February 14, 2022.

In addition, party cruises can once again sail from Valentine’s Day.

Bringing this news as the current two-week Directive ends tomorrow, is Minister of Health and Wellness, Ian Gooding-Edghill.

In a press conference to update the country on the Omicron wave, he said that based on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), a slew of changes have been made to help get the country moving back to re-opening and more vibrant economic activity.

He said that from February 14, the curfew 12am to 5am curfew will be removed.

Noting that Valentine’s Day is a day when many seek to dine out, he smirked and said that patrons will not have to eat, sip and watch the clock anymore. And he added that he knows this move would bring joy to the restaurant owners especially now, as the Winter season continues.

As it pertains to the return of the highly-anticipated party cruises, the Minister said,

“The long awaited dream of returning to party cruises will be realised in a responsible way. Party cruises will be allowed to operate at 100 per cent of their authorised passengers subject to proof of vaccination and rapid antigen tests, and the presence of an officer from the COVID Monitoring Unit on board all cruises…

“Pleasure crafts and private boats chartered for private cruises will move from 50 to 100 per cent of authorised number of passengers. Proof of vaccination or testing will be required prior to boarding…

“Public health officials have indicated that these outdoor, open air events will not pose a significant threat to our public health, so long as the protocols are follow.”

Three-foot rule is in effect now for most situations with the exception of the six-foot rule for persons exercising in groups outdoors.

Hiking will be allowed for no more than 30 people. Also, cricket capacity for the upcoming series at Kensington Oval moves to 80 per cent from 60 per cent with all patrons being fully vaccinated.

On public transportation, the new guideline moves from 75 per cent to 100 per cent capacity seated, with no standing passengers.