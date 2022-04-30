No more boring salads: 8 delicious salad options | Loop Barbados

Tired of the same old boring carrot and cabbage or lettuce salads? Your days of bland salads are over. Salads are one of the most delicious ways to consume colourful, nutrient-dense meals. However, it can be difficult to discover salad recipes that are both simple and delicious enough to urge you to eat properly.

For your enjoyment, we’ve collected a list of eight healthy salad options that are packed with nutritious ingredients, delectable flavours, and textures.

Spinach apple salad

This spinach apple salad is both classic and easy to make! Tangy apples or thinly sliced pears are paired with spinach and a zingy balsamic dressing. Add to that cranberries and gleaming glazed walnuts, which add a distinct crunch. Dress it up with cheese, such as feta, if desired, or leave it simple and plant-based.

Greek salad with lettuce

This salad is made with simple ingredients that are packed with flavour. Fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, romaine lettuce, olives, and feta cheese are combined in a lemon vinaigrette. You can also add chicken to this salad.

Cherry tomato couscous salad

This salad combines roasted cherry tomatoes, spiced roasted chickpeas (can be substituted with corn, tuna, veggies, etc), tangy feta, and large pearls of couscous; it’s filling enough to serve as a meal on its own.

Classic corn salad

Sweet bursts of corn, juicy tomatoes, and fragrant basil blend with a tangy, light vinaigrette bring out the fresh flavours in this corn salad dish. If you want to add feta cheese crumbles, go ahead; it’s just as tasty as a plant-based salad.

Simple avocado salad

This Simple Avocado Salad will take your breath away with its fresh, zingy flavour! When simple, high-quality ingredients are combined, magic happens, and this one is all about the contrasts. Avocado pairs well with sweet cherry tomatoes, savoury onion, and a zesty citrus vinaigrette. Cucumbers are optional.

Simple chickpea salad

Here’s a quick and healthy salad you can whip together in 5 minutes! It’s vegan and begins with a can of chickpeas. Combine these chickpeas with cucumber and red pepper, then combine with olive oil to make a fantastic salad that tastes like it took all day.

Chicken garden salad with ranch dressing

The chicken garden salad with ranch dressing is light, healthful, and filling. This beautiful salad is packed with grilled chicken, fresh veggies, and crunchy croutons. It’s a tasty chopped salad that’s also high in nutrients, so you can feel good about eating it.

Thai mango salad

Thai mango salad is a light and nutritious dish. With only a few ingredients, it’s simple to make in 10 minutes. This salad, mixed in a delectable creamy sesame dressing and loaded with fresh mangos, red peppers, red onions, cilantro, and peanuts, takes mangos to the next level with significant flavour in every bite. Chicken is optional.