barbados-gazette-logo
Church of England gets first woman Archbishop of Canterbury D’Angelo, R&amp;B Grammy-award winning singer, dies aged 51 Delays spread to major airports as government shutdown impacts travellers Sir Viv, Sir Richie and Lara in India to boost West Indies cricket Bajan triathlon to welcome all comers Top cop touts joint efforts but concern over youth going after gold
Local News

‘No miscarriage of justice’

15 October 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Barbados Nation News.

Share post:

There was no miscarriage of justice in Baggio Kristidi Decourcey Daniel’s murder trial, the Court of Appeal held yesterday.

This Content Is Only For Subscribers

Please subscribe to unlock this content. Enter your email to get access.

Your email address is 100% safe from spam!

Related articles

Support us

Related News

14 October 2025

One moment, please...

03 October 2025

Missing: 62-year-old Lennox Dowell

05 October 2025

Thorne: Mottley oversteps authority

14 October 2025

West Indies go down again, but captain Chase sees bright sparks