There was no miscarriage of justice in Baggio Kristidi Decourcey Daniel’s murder trial, the Court of Appeal held yesterday.

As a result, he will continue to serve the 21 years and 98 days he got for killing Alex Romel Samuels on a minibus 13 years ago.

Daniel, of Factory Avenue, Wildey, St Michael, was found guilty of murdering Samuels, a 30-year-old chef, formerly of Jackson, St Michael, on February 1, 2012.

He was the first convicted murderer who did not have the death penalty immediately handed down. Instead, he was given a starting sentence of 35 years by Justice Jacqueline Cornelius but ordered to serve the 21 years, 98 days after deductions.

