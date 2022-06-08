No luck at Truck Up | Loop Barbados

“Good concept, better execution needed,” was how locals described Truck Up: The Ultimate Food Truck Carnival.

Last Monday, long lines wrapped around the Wildey Gymnasium car park, with some intertwining. Patrons stood waiting, aggravated. Some there for hours, to eventually be told – No food. No drinks.

Some patrons angrily left the venue, crestfallen that they weren’t able to try the delectable foods promised. Several scouted nearby fast-food joints to satisfy the hunger pangs that mushroomed after hours of waiting.

On Whit Monday, June 6, many have left scathing reviews about poor service and disappointing execution of the ‘food truck carnival’.

Frustrated and irritated patrons took to social media, especially Twitter to express their grievances. Truck Up was trending on Twitter for two days, with many relentlessly describing the long lines, unsatisfactory food and poor customer service.

One patron, who took to the event’s Instagram page, highlighted the need for more ticket booths, drink stations and food stalls. She admitted that the concept was great, however, better planning and execution were needed.

“Good concept, but needed better execution. Next time, you need more than 1 ticket booth and more than one drink station. You also needed more food stalls, after all, you had the space for them. Tell me why the sno-cone man in the so-called kids zone ran out of cups for sno-cones after making us wait more than an hour in the line for them. He couldn’t see the cups were running low? Keep it again next year but plan and execute better. Thanks.”

Another patron, who liked the idea, admitted that it was “not well executed at all.” He suggested the organisers either re-think the entrance fee or include food in the admission price.

“I think the entrance fee was unnecessary or if you need to have it should be nominal so people can spend at vendors. Good concept but not well executed at all. Maybe include a foodie ticket in admission to entice people to come in.”

A”very disappointed” patron confessed that although there were several hiccups, he was still willing to give Truck Up second chance.

“I will honestly give you guys a chance again…..the play area, although free, was lacking. I wait so long for food, hunger was gone, barely any tables. The few food trucks like they were struggling to keep up.”

In a statement released on their social media today, June 8, Truck Up promoters thanked patrons for attending their event and having faith in their brand and concept.

“The team at Truck Up Carnival wishes to express our sincere thanks to all patrons who attended the event. The response shown was nothing short of overwhelming. We salute your trust in our new brand and concept and we are extremely humbled by your belief in what we have to offer.”

Admitting that some aspects of their event needed some improvements, the promoters promised to work with service providers to improve.

“Thank you for your messages of gratitude, encouragement and suggestions as to how we can improve our product. We have heard you and acknowledge that some parts of your experience could have been improved and we assure you that in the coming months we will work with our service providers to rectify any shortcomings.”

Truck Up promoters also encouraged people to stay tuned to their social media pages as they may be planning something in the “very near” future.

“Thank you for trusting us with your children, your families and allowing us to be a part of your family if only for a day. Stay close to our socials as we plan to see all of you in the very near future.”

The “ultimate food truck carnival” featured an array of food trucks, kids zone from 11 am until 6 pm and an after-party with live DJs and performers from 6 pm until 11 pm.