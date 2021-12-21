No long lines in Speightstown for VAT Holiday 2021 | Loop Barbados

While VAT-free shopping on Monday was not characterized by lengthy lines or massive crowds in the northern city of Speightstown, some businesses experienced a steady influx of shoppers.

When Loop News visited the shopping area, carparks were well patronised and the usually quiet town was abuzz with activity.

At Shopsmart, there was no queue on the outside and only a handful of shoppers were observed throughout the aisles on the inside. Supervisor Valerie indicated that the store experienced a higher volume of traffic yesterday but it remained at a manageable level.

In relation to the adjustment which would have been required for the VAT-free shopping day she indicated that there were no difficulties, stating: “Our main office took care of that.”

Next door at Pharmaco Ltd, Supervisor on duty, who gave her name only as Amelia, noted that she saw no major difference in customers shopping at the store. When questioned about the adjustment that needed to be made to prices in preparation for the VAT holiday, she indicated that she found it quite tedious as she had to do most of the deductions manually for the small store.

“I think that it was too short notice as you are working and can’t change the system with such short notice, so that is double work. You had to be doing it and then putting it in in the no VAT area. So, you had to be doing two things.”

Director of Eddies Supermarket Angela Edwards however indicated that she observed an increase in shoppers on the day.

“Normally we would only get busy two or three days before Christmas but today you saw the little extra. Movement is steady. We don’t have lines,” she told Loop News.

She also indicated that the VAT adjustment process for the supermarket had been seamless.

“It was flawless. The cashiers understood what they had to do and my I.T person worked the system so it was relatively easy,” she stated.

Their seasonal tent which was erected adjacent to the supermarket was relatively empty when Loop visited but Supervisor Melissa Johnson indicated the tent also experienced a steady flow of traffic on the day.

“It was just a steady flow and nothing too hard to deal with,” she stated. When asked about the adjustment to the point-of-sale system she said: “I came in earlier and when I came it was nothing hard to do.”

Over at Eddies Wholesale, where customers could be seen stocking on their drinks for the holiday season Supervisor Rochelle Stanford also indicated that they had been kept busy for most of the morning.

“It’s not bad. It was busy. There were no down parts; the flow was up and steady,” she said.